In 2014, I retired from the University of Southern Maine faculty as an associate professor and former director of teacher education. I left because of the increasingly corporate nature of the university, which meant more and more control by a board of trustees committed to capitalist values, rather than to a democratic education for its students.

I have been following the recent attack on retired professor Susan Feiner and can see that things have not changed all that much. Here was an opportunity to support academic freedom and to affirm that the university should be a safe place for all voices, especially those who dare to confront the white elitist patriarchy that rules this country.

I agree with the late historian Howard Zinn that you can’t be neutral on a moving train and believe that it is very much the responsibility of privileged academics to speak up and lead by example in this troubled time. Professor Feiner showed great courage and moral fiber in taking students to Washington following the testimonies of Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford. It was a living lesson in what democracy can mean.

For this, she deserves our thanks, not the kind of condemnation she has received.

Ken Jones

Swannanoa, N.C.

