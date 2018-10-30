If you don’t like the first College Football Playoff selection committee rankings, don’t worry. Saturday’s slate of huge games guarantees major changes are coming next week.

Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Notre Dame were the top four teams in the initial CFP rankings Tuesday night.

After meeting for a day and a half at a hotel outside Dallas, the 13-member selection committee released the first of its five weekly top 25s before the four-team field is set for the semifinals on Dec. 2.

Michigan was fifth, followed by Georgia and Oklahoma. Washington State was eighth, and Kentucky ninth.

The playoff picture will be reshaped this weekend, with four games matching top-20 teams on Saturday, including Alabama at LSU and Georgia at Kentucky.

West Virginia, 13th in the CFP, is at Texas, which is 17th. Michigan hosts Penn State, which came in at 14.

MARYLAND: The University System of Maryland board of regents recommended Tuesday that Terrapins Coach DJ Durkin retain his job, opening the door for him to return to the team as soon as this week.

Durkin has been on paid administrative leave since Aug. 11, following the death of a player who collapsed during practice and an investigation of bullying by the Maryland coaching staff.

The recommendation comes after the release of 198-page external report on the culture of the program.

BAYLOR: Big 12 Conference directors unanimously endorsed an independent report that found the school has implemented more than 100 recommendations for reforming its Title IX procedures after a sexual assault scandal more than two years ago. The decision means Baylor’s share of conference revenue will no longer be withheld.

Share

< Previous

Next >