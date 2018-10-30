GORHAM — Samantha Ellis scored the winning goal 27 seconds into the second overtime Tuesday, lifting the University of Southern Maine to a 2-1 win over Fitchburg State in the Little East Conference field hockey quarterfinals.

The Huskies (13-7) have won seven straight and advance to the semifinals against the winner of the No. 2 Keene State, which beat No. 7 Bridgewater State 4-0 in their quarterfinal.

Abbie Staples and Dorina Sirois worked the ball down the near side of the field to open the second overtime. Sirois centered the ball into the circle and, after a deflection off of an FSU stick, Ellis scrapped her way to a dive shot for the winner for the third-seeded Huskies.

Staples gave USM a 1-0 advantage late in the first half, redirecting a pass from Sirois. Nicole Tocco tied the game for the sixth-seeded Falcons (10-10) 10 minutes into the second half.

MEN’S SOCCER

ST. JOSEPH’S 2, COLBY-SAWYER 0: Jackson Taylor had a goal and an assist to lead the top-seeded Monks (19-0) over the fourth-seeded Chargers (7-8-2) in a GNAC quarterfinal at Standish.

UMASS-BOSTON 4, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Raffi DeSouza scored the first goal and the last as the third-seeded Beacons (9-9-2) ousted the sixth-seeded Huskies (3-13-3) from the LEC tournament with a quarterfinal victory in Boston.

Sam Anderson scored for USM.

Omar Castro-Dreher had three saves for Boston, and Simon Hulbert two for USM.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

SOUTHERN MAINE 3, UMASS-DARTMOUTH 0: Ciera Berthiaume scored three goals as the fourth-ranked Huskies (14-4-1) topped the fifth-ranked Corsairs (7-8-5) in an LEC quarterfinal at Gorham.

Berthiaume scored 2:27 into the game and added a second goal six minutes later for a 2-0 halftime lead. She completed her hat trick early in the second half.

Huskies goalie Taylor Canastra made six saves for the shutout, with Mychaela not facing a shot while playing the final 34 seconds. Jaimee O’Brien recorded three saves for the Corsairs.

Southern Maine meets top-seeded Western Connecticut (12-8) in the semifinals at noon Friday.

