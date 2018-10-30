BOSTON — The ace who closed out Boston’s World Series-clinching victory on Sunday will be back with the Red Sox in 2019.

The team announced Tuesday that it exercised its $15 million option for next season on left-hander Chris Sale, who will earn $15 million in the final season of a five-year contract he signed with the Chicago White Sox before the 2013 season.

Sale had a $12.5 million salary this season in the first of two option years and will wind up earning $59 million over seven seasons plus award bonuses.

Sale can become a free agent after the 2019 World Series.

A seven-time All-Star, Sale struck out the side in the ninth inning of World Series Game 5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers to secure Boston’s fourth championship in 15 seasons.

The 29-year-old went 12-4 with a 2.11 ERA and 237 strikeouts in 27 regular-season starts this season.

Infielder Eduardo Nunez exercised his $5 million player option to remain with the Red Sox rather than become a free agent.

Nunez hit .265 with 10 homers and 44 RBI in 502 plate appearances.

INDIANS: Cleveland picked up its $9.75 million contract option on starter Carlos Carrasco for next season. The 31-year-old went 17-10 with a 3.38 ERA in 30 starts this season.

MARLINS: The agent for catcher J.T. Realmuto says his client has informed the team he won’t sign a long-term contract, increasing the likelihood Miami will trade yet another All-Star.

MARINERS: Seattle declined outfielder Denard Span’s $12 million contract option for next year in favor of a $4 million buyout.

Edgar Martinez is stepping down as hitting coach for the Mariners to become a hitting adviser for the entire organization.

TWINS: The team declined 2019 options on starting pitcher Ervin Santana and designated hitter/first baseman Logan Morrison.

BREWERS: Third baseman Mike Moustakas and reliever Joakim Soria both declined mutual options, electing to become free agents after joining the NL Central champions before the trade deadline.

