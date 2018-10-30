CLEVELAND — Rodney Hood scored a season-high 26 points, Cedi Osman added 20 and Cleveland ended its six-game losing streak to start the season, beating the Atlanta Hawks 136-114 on Tuesday night in the Cavaliers’ first game since Coach Tyronn Lue was fired.

The Cavs came in as the NBA’s only winless team, and Lue paid the price for the club’s slow start.

But with Larry Drew serving as Cleveland’s “acting” coach while he tries to get the team to restructure his contract, the Cavs played a complete game – Cleveland had seven players in double figures – and avoided their first 0-7 start since 1995-96.

George Hill and rookie Collin Sexton scored 17 apiece, and Tristan Thompson had 13 rebounds for Cleveland.

Rookie Trae Young scored 24 and Alex Len 22 for the Hawks. Young scored a season-high 35 against the Cavs on Oct. 21, wrecking their home opener.

The Cavs played their third straight game without forward Kevin Love, who could miss several weeks with a painful left toe injury that has bothered him since the preseason opener. The five-time All-Star said doctors are still trying to decide the best course of treatment, and to this point he has not been told he’ll need surgery.

RAPTORS 129, 76ERS 112: Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points, Pascal Siakam had 15 points and a career-high 15 rebounds, and the Raptors bounced back from their first loss of the season by routing Philadelphia – the 76ers’ 12th straight loss at Toronto.

Kyle Lowry had 20 points and 13 assists, extending his streak of double-digit assist games to six.

KINGS 107, MAGIC 99: Buddy Hield finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds as Sacramento extended its winning streak to four with a win at Orlando.

HORNETS 125, HEAT 113: Tony Parker had 24 points and 11 assists to lead a big night from Charlotte’s bench, as the Hornets won at home.

NOTES

CAVALIERS: Larry Drew said he’s “very disappointed” the Cavs have not yet restructured his contract. The team’s top assistant, Drew has been asked to fill in as head coach on an interim basis after Tyronn Lue was fired on Sunday amid a 0-6 start.

Drew asked for guarantees if he’s going to take over the rebuilding team. So far, Cleveland hasn’t given him any.

• All-Star forward Kevin Love said Tuesday night that he will miss at least several weeks with a painful left toe injury that has bothered him since the preseason and recently got so severe that he had trouble walking. He did not rule out surgery.

• Cleveland has been selected to hold the 2022 All-Star Game at Quicken Loans Arena, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. An announcement is expected later this week, the person said.

Crain’s Cleveland Business was first to report the midseason event will be in Cleveland.

