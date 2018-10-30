MONTREAL — Devin Shore had a goal and two assists, Ben Bishop stopped 34 shots and the Dallas Stars beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Esa Lindell and Miro Heiskanen also scored, and Alexander Radulov added an empty-netter for Dallas, which won on the road for the first time this season. This was the second stop on the Stars’ six-game trip.

Brendan Gallagher scored for the Canadiens, and Carey Price stopped 18 shots.

With the Stars leading 2-1 in the third, Shore added a short-handed goal at 9:27 – Dallas’ first short-handed score of the season. A bad giveaway by Montreal’s Artturi Lehkonen behind his goal gave the puck right to Shore, who chipped a backhander past Price.

The 24-year-old Shore had five points in 10 games this season before Tuesday.

Bishop improved to 12-4-3 against the Canadiens, though he had help from his posts in the first period. Mike Reilly fired a slap shot off the iron just two minutes into the game, fooling even the goal-light operator, before Karl Alzner hit the post later in the period.

In the second, Lehkonen was awarded a penalty shot after John Klingberg slashed him on a breakaway. Lehkonen tried going five-hole but Bishop made the easy save.

ISLANDERS 6, PENGUINS 3: Jordan Eberle scored twice in the second period to help New York pull away from host Pittsburgh.

The Penguins held a ceremony before the game to honor the victims of Saturday’s synagogue shooting in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of Squirrel Hill. It included an 11-second moment of silence in memory of the 11 people slain.

Eberle scored his second and third goals for the Islanders, who swept a three-game trip. Brock Nelson scored his sixth of the season and fifth goal in five games, and Tom Kuhnhackl, who won two Stanley Cups in Pittsburgh, scored his first as an Islander. Andrew Ladd and Matt Martin also scored for New York, which has won 4 of 6.

RED WINGS 5, BLUE JACKETS 3: Tyler Bertuzzi scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period and Jimmy Howard had 34 saves as Detroit won at Columbus, Ohio.

FLAMES 2, SABRES 1: Matthew Tkachuk scored with 55.3 seconds left in the third period, Johnny Gaudreau followed with an overtime goal and Calgary rallied to win at Buffalo, New York.

LIGHTNING 8, DEVILS 3: Brayden Point had a career-high five points with a goal and four assists, defenseman Braydon Coburn scored twice, and Tampa Bay rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat visiting New Jersey.

PREDATORS 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1: Ryan Hartman scored twice in a 57-second span and Juuse Saros made 23 saves to lead Nashville over visiting Vegas.

