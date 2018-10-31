NORRIDGEWOCK — Early on Wednesday, a car traveling northward on Madison Road crossed over the centerline, starting a multiple vehicle crash.

Two drivers were transported to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan with minor injuries, according to a press release from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:58 a.m., starting after the car driven by Shaughn Cargill, 40, of South China, strayed from its lane and struck a southbound loaded log truck owned by Smart Trucking of Sebec. Following the initial crash, Cargill struck another southbound vehicle before coming to a stop in the northbound lane.

Cargill, of South China, was driving a 2012 Toyota Scion. The log truck was driven by Skowhegan resident Andrew Smart. Raelynne Knight, 53, of Anson, had been behind the wheel of the second car, a 2012 Hyundai Sonata, that Cargill hit.

According to the press release, two additional vehicles became involved in the incident after Kayla Holt, 27, driving a 2012 Chevrolet Impala, rear-ended a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Mark Campbell, 58, that had slowed down for the scene. Both Holt and Campbell are from Anson.

Cargill and Holt received minor injuries.

“It is believed everyone was wearing seatbelts,” Chief Deputy James F. Ross wrote in the press release.

Somerset deputies and units from the Norridgewock fire department responded to the call. Redington-Fairview EMS transported the injured drivers. Damaged vehicles were towed.

Responders cleared the scene by 8:02 a.m., according to dispatch records.

Meg Robbins — 861-9239

[email protected]

@megrobbins

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: