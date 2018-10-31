KITTERY — The Maranacook girls’ soccer team survived the second half. It withstood first one overtime, and then another.

And then, finally, there was a chance to capitalize with the ball on the foot of Grace Despres and only one penalty kick separating the Black Bears from the state championship game.

“I definitely felt nervous,” she said.

Despres calmly shot the ball past Traip keeper Olivia O’Leary, lifting No. 4 Maranacook to a 1-0 victory in penalty kicks over the second-seeded Rangers in the Class C South championship game.

“There’s nothing better, honestly,” Despres said. “We talked about getting this far in the playoffs the whole season. To make it there and make history for our school, it’s unreal, and it feels so good.”

It’s the first trip to the state final for the Black Bears (12-2-3).

“We’re really resilient, we’re really tough, and they bought in to being a family all year long,” Coach Travis Magnusson said. “Teams that are close and teams that love each other find ways to win these games.”

The Rangers (15-2) made no effort to hide the hurt. Not after a game in which they owned possession and dominated with chance after chance.

“It’s a cruel game,” Coach Michael Jackson said. “Their will to win was there, and I think it separated us from that other team. We just didn’t get a goal.”

The scoreless game was decided on penalty kicks, and the Black Bears quickly seized the advantage. Traip’s Sophia Santamaria and Maranacook’s Katie Ide opened with goals. Traip’s Cala McEllin then shot over the goal, but sophomore Natalie Whitten – who didn’t play in regulation or overtime – skipped her shot into the bottom left corner for a 2-1 Maranacook lead.

“This is a tough situation,” Magnusson said. “That, just staying ready and being in that moment, that’s a huge play for somebody to make that hadn’t played all game.”

After Traip’s Sydney Auclair hit the crossbar and Maranacook’s Emily Harper was stopped by O’Leary, Traip’s Jen McCluskey and Molly Sawtelle and Maranacook’s Keyrah Powers scored to make it 3-3. That brought up Despres with a chance to end it.

“I was like ‘OK, if this person makes it and that person misses, then I don’t have to shoot!,’ ” she said. “But I knew I’d have to shoot.”

Despres’ shot was never in doubt, finding the net on the right side of the goal.

“I knew if I kicked it low and in the corner, it’d go in,” Despres said. “I took a deep breath, pictured myself doing that, and then it happened.”

