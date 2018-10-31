Next week, voters of Buxton, Dayton, Hollis, Old Orchard Beach and Saco will have the opportunity to elect a county commissioner. My choice is Democrat Al Sicard, and I hope he’ll be yours, too! He has the qualities that one would want in a public servant. Al is dedicated, honest and thoughtful.

Since the position of a county commissioner is essentially that of a member of a board of directors, I think Al’s experience in this area is a significant asset. He has been a board member of York County Federal Credit Union for 20 years. Al has also been a member of the Board of Directors of Waban Projects.

As you consider the type of person you want in this office, I think that you’ll agree with me that Al Sicard is your candidate.

Guy R. Nadeau

Saco

