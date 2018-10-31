Next week, voters of Buxton, Dayton, Hollis, Old Orchard Beach and Saco will have the opportunity to elect a county commissioner. My choice is Democrat Al Sicard, and I hope he’ll be yours, too! He has the qualities that one would want in a public servant. Al is dedicated, honest and thoughtful.
Since the position of a county commissioner is essentially that of a member of a board of directors, I think Al’s experience in this area is a significant asset. He has been a board member of York County Federal Credit Union for 20 years. Al has also been a member of the Board of Directors of Waban Projects.
As you consider the type of person you want in this office, I think that you’ll agree with me that Al Sicard is your candidate.
Guy R. Nadeau
Saco
-
Local & State
Former Portland TV news anchor Doug Rafferty dies at 66
-
Boston Red Sox
Duck boats ready in Boston for Red Sox victory parade
-
Columns
Leonard Pitts: Pittsburgh slayings might be the shape of things to come
-
Auto
Leak continues despite repeated attempts to fix the problem
-
Local Elections
Long battle over short-term rental rules coming to a head in South Portland