I am writing in support of Democrat Shawn Babine’s candidacy for the Maine House of Representatives in District 29.

Shawn Babine deserves your vote. In these difficult times, we need honest leadership that accepts government’s important role to play in guarding the welfare of the people, not just clearing a path for corporate success.

The incumbent candidate (Karen Vachon) does not believe this and told me that churches, not government, should provide food assistance to the poor.

This is frightening and fantastical thinking. We need real thinking. Vote for Shawn Babine in House District 29.

Paula Eisenhart

Scarborough

