My name is Patricia Mayo and I have worked at the Registry of Deeds in York County for over 31 years.
In the upcoming election, the position of register of deeds will be on the ballot. I am asking you to consider Democrat Nancy Hammond of Lyman for that position.
Nancy has worked for a Maine real estate title company for over 34 years. She has gone through the ranks and is now one of their senior closing agents. She has worked in registries throughout Maine and understands the importance of keeping accurate records. Nancy will bring much knowledge of real estate and all it entails to the office.
I hope that I can count on your vote to have Nancy Hammond as the next register of deeds. She will be an asset to a very important office in York County.
Patricia Mayo
Shapleigh
