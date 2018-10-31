I have reason to visit Portland City Hall periodically to purchase or pick up tickets at Portix on Myrtle Street. Both sides of Myrtle Street have metered spots, some handicapped-accessible spaces and some spaces restricted to city vehicle use.

On a recent Friday around noontime, I attempted to find a parking space on Myrtle Street. All spots were taken after two runs down the street.

After finding a spot several blocks away, I walked back to Portix. No vehicles had moved, and I began to notice that the vast majority of parked vehicles at expired meters on Myrtle Street had city employee parking permit hang tags on their dashboards.

My question is: How can citizens gain access to City Hall to conduct business, pay parking fines or purchase tickets when all available metered spots are full with city employee vehicles? Take out the meters and offer short-term parking. Let’s keep City Hall accessible to all.

Greg Goodspeed

Cumberland

