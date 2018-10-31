Rep. Seth Berry, D-Bowdoinham, works for the people of Maine, not for his own agenda!
Seth reached out to me as the Maine representative for the American Tiny House Association a couple years back to get some information about affordable housing: specifically, what the roadblocks were for Maine people trying to live “tiny.”
Seth was instrumental in getting Maine’s Building Codes and Standards Board to recognize the need for expanding Maine’s building code to include wording for tiny houses.
Seth drafted a bill but withdrew it, instead requesting that the codes board use its rulemaking authority to adopt new rules for tiny houses, because that process would be faster and less political.
If you live in Bowdoin, Bowdoinham or Richmond, vote for Seth Berry on Nov. 6, and get your friends out to vote, too! He’s an upstanding go-getter who works in Augusta on things that matter to Maine people, not his own agenda.
Alan Plummer
Chelsea
