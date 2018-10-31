As an American who was raised Jewish, I am horrified by the recent shootings in Pennsylvania. I am also amazed at the silence I am experiencing. I have not heard from anyone. No one is reaching out, at least not to me.
At this time, I encourage you to make every effort to reach out to all the friends you have who are Jewish – whether they identify openly as Jews or not. Now is the time to let them know that you are willing to be there for them, however they show up. Be willing to listen.
This is a difficult time, a tragic time. It is through our relationships with each other that hate and violence can be strategically thought about and safety can be re-established.
Rebecca Strauss
Portland
