Bill Belichick has long listed Tom Brady as the best quarterback of all time. Of course, the Patriots’ coach also talks about Aaron Rodgers like he’s one of the best of all time.

The Brady-Rodgers debate has heated up this week. Who’s better? Who would you rather have? Does it even matter?

On Wednesday, Belichick had a laundry list of positive things to say about Rodgers. He was then asked, ‘would you take Brady over Rodgers?’

“I’ve never played against Tom Brady. I’m glad he’s our quarterback,” Belichick said. “He’s a great quarterback. He’s won a lot of games for us and hopefully he’ll win a lot more. We’ve won a lot of games because of him, but I’ve never played against Tom Brady. It’s a different context.

“I would say playing against Aaron Rodgers is very, very difficult. He’s as good as anybody that I’ve faced, and we’ve faced a lot of good ones through the years, and that’s not to take anything away from anyone else. I’m just saying the guy is a great player.”

Brady has long said that he thinks Rodgers is a more talented quarterback. Of course, Rodgers has also praised Brady for rewriting the book when it comes to playing the position.

At the end of the day, Belichick is certainly happy Brady’s been his QB. Of course, he’s also happy he’s never had to play against Brady.

“Yeah, absolutely. Tom, yeah,” Belichick said. “I’m glad we only play Rodgers once every four years. I mean, I’m in no rush to see him every week.”

• The Patriots placed defensive back Eric Rowe on injured reserve because of a groin injury.

Rowe sat out Monday’s win at Buffalo and has missed four of the last six games. He started the first two games of the season at cornerback but has appeared in just two other games as a substitute.

JACK PATERA, the first head coach in the history of the Seattle Seahawks, has died at age 85.

Patera has been battling pancreatic cancer.

DOLPHINS: QB Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, meaning Brock Osweiler will start for the fourth game in a row.

Tannehill is recovering from an injury in Week 5 to his throwing shoulder.

LIONS: Detroit signed free-agent linebacker Kelvin Sheppard.

Sheppard made six starts for the New York Giants last season and 11 in 2016.

BEARS: Right guard Kyle Long has a tendon injury in his right foot, and the team is deciding whether to put him on injured reserve.

BILLS: The Bills signed quarterback Matt Barkley to address a banged-up and thinly experienced position ahead of their game against the Chicago Bears.

Barkley has been out since hurting his left knee in the Cincinnati Bengals’ preseason finale. He was placed on injured reserve and then released on Sept. 12.

JAGUARS: Quarterback Blake Bortles injured his non-throwing shoulder against Philadelphia in London last week but is expected to play Nov. 11 at Indianapolis.

