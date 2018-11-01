Police say a man who caused a standoff in Bucksport started the incident by firing a shot and threatening to detonate a grenade.
William Benjamin, 57, is charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.
Route 1 in Bucksport was shut down for at least seven hours Wednesday and several businesses were forced to close.
The Bangor Daily News reported that the episode unfolded with a medical facility reporting that Benjamin had threatened to use a grenade. Police called the home, and a woman reported that a shot had been fired.
It was unclear if Benjamin had a lawyer Thursday. Police took him into custody after a “lengthy negotiation.” No one was hurt.
-
News
Military experts pan Trump's border mission for armed forces
-
Real Estate
Celebrate Maine Nonprofits at Four A Cause, Portland’s Charity Event of the Season
-
Business
As Maine's population 'super ages,' the state's economy faces frailty
-
Editorials
Our View: A 'church' that wants to save lives, not souls
-
Business
Workforce recruitment group launches new strategy to lure people to Maine