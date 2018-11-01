The head of the Maine Democratic Party has responded to members who criticized his handling of misconduct allegations against the nominee for Cumberland County District Attorney.

Party Chairman Phil Bartlett asked Jon Gale on Sunday to drop out of the race because of unspecified allegations of sexual misconduct from when he worked at Unum in the early 2000s. Gale, a Portland defense attorney, has repeatedly denied the allegations but announced Monday that he would withdraw from the race.

With Gale’s departure, the seat is uncontested, and independent Jonathan Sahrbeck is the de facto winner in next week’s election. The Republican candidate withdrew in September.

Bartlett previously said he learned of the accusations over the weekend and made his decision after speaking with an unidentified woman who he described as a victim. He did not go into detail about the alleged misconduct. On Wednesday evening, Bartlett wrote an email to members of the Democratic State Committee, saying he knew some people were upset with his handling of the issue.

“When credible allegations of sexual misconduct were presented to me over the weekend, I had a judgment call to make,” Bartlett wrote. “I stand by my decision to ask Mr. Gale to withdraw from the race as I believe it was the right thing to do morally and ethically. I also believe the longterm damage to MDP and our candidates from a failure to act far outweighs the loss of this particular race.”

The message did not include any additional details about the alleged misconduct.

On Wednesday, Gale commented only briefly on Bartlett’s email in a phone interview. He continued to deny the accusations.

“Some of the details he gives in this email regarding the timeline are inaccurate, but the most important thing is that over the 24 hours after the email he sent me on Sunday, after a lot of conversations with my immediate family, we decided to withdraw to save my wife and kids from this public discussion about my private life,” Gale said. “This is exactly what we don’t want to engage in.”

Gale declined to answer questions about the statements he has called inaccurate, the allegations against him or the response to his decision. He would not specifically say what Bartlett has stated that he considers to be inaccurate.

In his initial statement released on Monday, Gale admitted that he engaged in extramarital affairs in the past and has accepted responsibility for those actions.

“However, those decisions did not involve my victimizing anyone, nor was I accused of victimizing anyone,” he wrote in the statement. “Moreover, my decision to leave my employment was wholly unrelated to my personal life, or any human resources investigation. Whatever stories are being told have not been shared with me beyond third-party descriptions, and no identities have been shared with me, but their insinuations are ultimately misinformed, and are inaccurate.”

Bartlett told party leaders this week that he initially confronted Gale about misconduct allegations during the primary campaign, when Gale was running against two other Democrats.

In the email he sent to party leaders Wednesday, Bartlett said he first heard similar rumors in June in an anonymous letter provided by the campaign of one of Gale’s primary opponents. Gale denied the allegations at the time, and Bartlett warned that if they proved to be true, he would ask the candidate to withdraw.

The following week, Gale won a three-way primary. Bartlett said he did not receive more information until Saturday, when an email came in through the party’s website from a person who had worked with Gale at Unum. Bartlett said he immediately set up a meeting with that unidentified person for Sunday morning.

“At that meeting, this former coworker provided new information and documentation corroborating some of the details,” he wrote. “This individual had been in contact with three alleged victims and I asked to be put in touch with any who would be willing to speak to me.”

Bartlett then called the candidate, who again denied the allegations. Bartlett agreed to investigate further, and later that day, he spoke with the woman “who provided a detailed and compelling account of Mr. Gale’s conduct toward her.”

Bartlett confirmed that the woman worked at Unum in Gale’s department at the time, and then sent Gale an email asking him to withdraw. Gale initially said he would not do so, but announced he would drop out after the party’s request became public Monday.

A spokesman for the Maine Democratic Party did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment Wednesday morning.

Gale said he submitted his official withdrawal notice to the Maine Secretary of State’s office Wednesday morning.

The candidate nominated by Republicans, Randall Bates, a defense attorney from Yarmouth, dropped out of the race in September, saying the time wasn’t right for him to run. Bates’ and Gale’s names will still appear on the Nov. 6 ballot because the deadline has passed for candidates to have their names removed.

Secretary of State Matt Dunlap said his office has been fielding calls this week about withdrawals and the possibility of write-in campaigns, but there is no opportunity for a last-minute candidate to take Gale’s place in the race.

He said Maine law requires votes for a candidate who has officially withdrawn to be counted as blanks. Absentee ballots can’t be recalled once they are submitted. Only declared write-in candidates will be counted, and all other names will also be counted as blanks. The deadline to declare a write-in campaign was back in September, 60 days before the election.

This story will be updated.

