Officials in Maine School Administrative District 75 are looking into why several students reported feeling “off” after eating baked goods at a Halloween party at Mt. Ararat High School.

Superintendent Daniel Chuhta said the students were part of an advisory group of 12 to 20 high school students who were sharing food brought in by fellow students Wednesday. Near the end of the day, a few of the students reported to the school nurse, who checked their vitals and determined they were OK.

“They were just feeling off,” Chuhta said. “Not even all of them were feeling ill either. It’s still kind of puzzling.”

The Press Herald inquired about the incident after hearing the students may have eaten baked goods containing marijuana.

Chuhta said the district is investigating the incident as a possible food borne illness, but he did not believe that any state health inspectors had been notified. He said school officials are continuing to follow-up with families to get additional information.

“I think this is a classic case of the rumor mill gone wild,” he said. “We’ll get to the bottom of it and figure out what on earth it was.”

Topsham police could not be reached Thursday evening to say whether they were a part of the investigation.

Share

< Previous

Next >