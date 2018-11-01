America has more to offer its citizens than just deceitful clashes between political parties and the media. Rules establish the manner in which they conduct the people’s business, but Democrats mostly have ignored those rules and their constituents’ best interests. Sanctuary cities endanger us all with a few bad actors; in Maine, they make us poorer as they provide no benefit except more families on assistance!

Obstruction, harassment and selfish propaganda fuel nothing but strife. The Democrat drumbeat of “Impeach” and government use of contrived Foreign Intelligence Surveillance warrants attack opponents. We end up with the schemes that festered in the 1930s, leading to war!

Maine must decide if it wants to send 1st District U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree back to support the swamp, or if they’ll elect Republican Mark Holbrook to support Maine’s economy!

Larry W. Mayes

Lewiston

Share

< Previous

Next >