Do you really believe that families who make $128,000 are rich? We don’t. Why should these families pay for free home care for those who can afford it, as proposed by Question 1? This tax is unfair to thousands of people who are just trying to support their own families.

One group that will benefit from this question, if approved, will be some of the companies that make millions of dollars on home care already. Our existing taxes already pay for people who truly need medical assistance. Why should families pay even more?

If there are some people who need assistance and are not getting it, then that part of the system needs to be fixed through our Legislature, not on the backs of families by taking even more of their money.

Please vote “no” on state Question 1.

Cindi and Lionel Menard

Kennebunk

Share

< Previous

Next >