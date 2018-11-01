As a physician, I know home care is not only more humane, but also more efficient than institutional care in tending to the needs of the elderly and disabled. That’s why I’m voting “yes” on Question 1, the universal home care initiative on the Maine ballot this fall.

Older and disabled people without professional caretakers often unnecessarily wind up in the emergency room, the most expensive form of care there is. Question 1 would see to it that everyone who needs it gets professional care at home, regardless of their ability to pay.

I’m part of the 2.6 percent of higher-income Mainers who would pay the taxes to fund the program. I’m willing to pay my share for a service that will not only spare a lot of people pain and worry, but ultimately save us all a lot of money through a smarter system of care.

Andrew B. Packard, M.D.

Bar Mills

