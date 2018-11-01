BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox said Thursday they haven’t decided whether they will visit the White House if invited by President Donald Trump.

Manager Alex Cora said he wants to use his platform as a World Series champion in the right way. A native Puerto Rican, Cora has been outspoken about the need for help on the island since it was devastated by Hurricane Maria.

The traditional White House visit has become increasingly partisan, with some players declining to because of political views.

• The Red Sox said their new World Series trophy was repaired after getting beaned by a beer can during the championship parade.

The damage occurred during Wednesday’s duck boat ride through Boston, when fans took to throwing drinks to players. A team photographer, Jason Varitek’s wife and Alex Cora’s daughter were among those hit.

One can struck the trophy as it was being held aloft, knocking loose some of the golden pennants that rise from the base.

A Red Sox spokesman said the damage was minor and has been fixed.

Cora said his daughter was fine and added with a smile: “I’ve just got to be ready to make that play.”

• Rusney Castillo, 31, let the deadline pass for exercising the opt-out provision in his contract.

Castillo has two years and $24.5 million remaining in his contract.

Castillo has appeared in just 99 games since agreeing in August 2014 to a $72.5 million, seven-year contract and hasn’t played in the major leagues since being sent outright to the minors on June 20, 2016.

He hit .319 with five homers and 59 RBI for Triple-A Pawtucket this year, and is owed $11 million next year and $13.5 million in 2020.

By keeping him in the minors, the Red Sox ensured his salary would not count on their luxury-tax payroll; under a change made after the 2016 season, he would count if he were brought up and sent outright to the minors again.

BRAVES-PADRES: Atlanta acquired catcher Raffy Lopez from San Diego for cash.

Lopez, 31, hit .176 with three home runs in 37 games with the Padres in 2018. He also spent time with Triple-A El Paso.

Lopez provides depth at catcher with Kurt Suzuki, who split time with Tyler Flowers the past two seasons, headed to free agency. Flowers signed a contract extension in August.

Lopez has hit .184 over parts of four seasons with the Cubs, Cincinnati, Toronto and San Diego.

The move leaves 36 players on Atlanta’s 40-man roster.

CUBS: Chicago exercised its $6.25 million option for Pedro Strop, and fellow reliever Brandon Kintzler picked up his $5 million player option.

Strop can earn $750,000 in performance bonuses next year based on games finished: $250,000 each for 45, 50 and 55 games. He has never finished more than 22 in a season.

RAYS: Tampa Bay finalized a minor league deal with 16-year-old Cuban pitcher Sandy Gaston that includes a $2.61 million signing bonus.

Gaston ranked among the top international prospects eligible to sign this year.

