PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 41 points and 13 rebounds Thursday night, helping the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Los Angeles Clippers, 122-113.

It was Embiid’s sixth game this season with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds.

Ben Simmons added 14 points and 11 assists, bouncing back nicely from one of his worst games as a pro. Markelle Fultz provided a spark late in the third quarter, and finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists while helping Philadelphia improve to 5-0 at home.

Lou Williams scored 26 points for the Clippers, and Danilo Gallinari had 25. Tobias Harris finished with 24 points.

Philadelphia led by as many as 11 in the final quarter on Embiid’s follow dunk, but the advantage was just three with 6:16 remaining.

Embiid then scored nine of the next 12 points, including an emphatic dunk with 1:39 remaining.

NUGGETS 110, CAVALIERS 91: Juancho Hernangomez scored 23 points, Paul Millsap added 16 and Denver rolled at Cleveland.

The Nuggets won their third straight to improve to 7-1. On Wednesday night in Chicago, they beat the Bulls 108-107 in overtime on Millsap’s put-back with 0.1 seconds left.

Jordan Clarkson led Cleveland with 17 points, and Cedi Osman added 13. Collin Sexton, the No. 8 overall pick, had 12 points. The Cavaliers dropped to 1-7. They have split two games under “acting” coach Larry Drew.

Denver shot 6 of 17 in the first quarter and fell behind 29-17. After cutting it to 38-34, the Nuggets finished the second quarter on a 16-4 run that included 13 straight points. Hernangomez had 12 points in the quarter, including three 3-pointers.

THUNDER 111, HORNETS 107: Russell Westbrook had 29 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, and Oklahoma City overcame a 19-point third-quarter deficit at Charlotte, North Carolina.

Alex Abrines had 25 points on five 3-pointers for the Thunder, who won their third straight.

Malik Monk and Kemba Walker each had 21 points to lead the Hornets, who shot 11 of 41 from 3-point range.

The Thunder made a concerted effort to slow down Walker, who came in averaging 30 points per game. Walker failed to make a field goal before the break and had just three points, although the Hornets still led 48-44 at halftime.

KINGS 146, HAWKS 115: De’Aaron Fox set career highs with 31 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double, and Sacramento won at Atlanta for its fifth straight win.

Buddy Hield scored 27 points and Nemanja Bjelica had 19 for the Kings (6-3), whose winning streak includes four straight against Eastern Conference teams, including the last three on the road.

The Kings averaged 110.8 points over the first four games of the streak. They moved past that number with a full period remaining, carrying a 115-87 lead into the final quarter.After leading by only five points at halftime, the Kings outscored the Hawks 46-23 in the third.

Fox had 21 points in the period.

NOTES

ALL-STAR GAME: The 2022 NBA All-Star Game was awarded to Cleveland, which last hosted in1997.

Charlotte will hold the game this season, followed by Chicago and Indianapolis.

GRIZZLIES: Memphis waived guard Andrew Harrison after playing him only once this season.

Harrison started 64 of 129 games since joining Memphis for the 2016-17 season coming out of Kentucky. Harrison averaged 7.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 21.7 minutes per game.

