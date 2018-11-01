The Class C South football semifinal between fourth-seeded Cape Elizabeth and top-ranked Leavitt was postponed Thursday to 7 p.m. Saturday at Leavitt High in Turner.

The game was scheduled for Friday night but Leavitt’s field isn’t ready because of recent rain.

If the field remains unplayable, the game will be shifted to Lewiston High.

TENNIS

PARIS MASTERS: Roger Federer’s bid for a 100th career title remained as he beat Fabio Fognini 6-4, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals.

If he wins that, against Kei Nishikori, he could face Novak Djokovic in the semifinals – but Federer said he’s thinking more about winning the season-ending ATP Finals that start Nov. 11 in London.

GOLF

PGA: Peter Uihlein topped the leaderboard at 8-under 63 in the Shriners Hospitals For Children Open at Las Vegas, with Jordan Spieth three strokes back.

Uihlein birdied six of his final nine holes.

• The event in the southern California desert in January will be played as the Desert Classic after losing its title sponsor.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Paul Dunne shot a bogey-free, 7-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Turkish Airlines Open at Antalya, Turkey, with Justin Rose one shot back as he bids to make the first successful title defense of his career.

OLYMPICS

RUSSIAN REINSTATEMENT: Facing increased criticism over Russia’s reinstatement, the World Anti-Doping Agency president, Craig Reedie, responded to detractors by pointing out that the major American sports leagues routinely ignore international guidelines.

Reedie again defended the plan to rehabilitate Russia following a three-year ban for corrupting sporting events, including the 2014 Sochi Olympics, by covering up doping.

SOCCER

COPA LIBERTADORES: The final of the South American club championship between bitter rivals Boca Juniors and River Plate, both of Argentina, will be played on two Saturdays this month in Buenos Aires. The winner goes to the World Club Cup.

CONMEBOL, the South American governing group, posted on Twitter that the first match will be at Boca’s La Bombonera on Nov. 10, and the second at River’s Monumental de Nunez 14 days later.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Leicester Manager Claude Puel said the result of his team’s game at Cardiff “is not important” as the players attempt to switch their focus to matters on the field following the death of the club’s owner in a helicopter crash.

CRICKET

INDIA TRIUMPHS: India won the final one-day international against the West Indies by nine wickets and also captured the five-match series held at Thiruvanthapuram, India.

After bowling out the West Indies for 104, India made 105-1 in 15 overs to record its second biggest win in terms of balls to spare, 211. The biggest was by 231 deliveries against Kenya in 2001.

