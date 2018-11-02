PORTLAND — More trains from Boston are coming to the towns of Freeport and Brunswick.
The Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority, which manages Amtrak’s Downeaster passenger rail service from Boston to Maine, says the new train service will begin on Nov. 12.
The Downeaster currently runs five round-trips between Portland and Boston, and three of them extend to Freeport and Brunswick. Two additional round trips will service Freeport and Brunswick on weekdays, and one additional trip will be added on weekends.
The passenger authority says it expects the new train service will be popular with commuters, and it will also open up for travel markets for Maine residents. The trains are also expected to be useful for passengers who use the Downeaster to go to sports events.
