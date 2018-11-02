Lawrence Ramaila Jr. of Cape Elizabeth has been arrested and charged with sexual assault of a minor, according the Maine State Police.
Ramaila, 30, was arrested in Houlton, according to News Center Maine, and was taken to the Aroostook County jail.
He has been charged with three counts of gross sexual assault of a minor under the age of 14 and also with one count of violating a protection order.
