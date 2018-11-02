PORTLAND – Benchmark Residential & Investment Real Estate invites you to its third annual Four A Cause holiday party and charity event, on Friday, Nov. 30 at AURA in Portland.

Not just any holiday party, Four A Cause celebrates four local charities, is free to the public, and includes free food, a cash bar, and live music by Dean Ford & the Keepsakes.

Benchmark asked nonprofits to submit videos to share why their organization should be chosen as an event beneficiary. The community decided, and the top vote-getters were:

Team Hailey Hugs. Inspired by one remarkable young girl’s desire to help others, it provides financial support to families battling childhood cancer. (See https://haileyhugs.org.)

Prosperity ME, a refugee-run organization offering financial literacy courses and counseling for refugees, immigrants, asylees, and low-income individuals. (See cflme.org.)

Special Surfers, which shares the empowering experience of surfing with children and young adults with special needs. (See www.specialsurfer.org.)

The Healing Tribe, which provides free body and energy work to people suffering from anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. (See www.thehealingtribe.com.)

The charities will be featured in event advertising, and premiere a brand-new professional video at the event.

Giving back is at the core of Benchmark’s business and of owner Tom Landry’s personal mission.

“Benchmark spends at least 10 percent of profits to support the Greater Portland community through sponsorships and our own charitable events,” Landry said.

“We just ran the numbers, and it appears that in 2018 alone, Benchmark will spend close to $30,000 to support local nonprofits,” he added.

Four A Cause is free and open to the public. Join colleagues, friends and neighbors, to dine, drink, dance and donate at this notto-

miss charity event.

The event will run from 4 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 30 at AURA at 121 Center St., Portland. Please see www.FourACause.com for more information.

