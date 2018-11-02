STANFORD, Calif. — Brianna Ricker scored twice, including the winning goal in the second overtime as the University of Maine advanced to the America East field hockey semifinals by defeating California, 4-3.

The Black Bears (15-4) will meet Stanford (14-5) at 3 p.m. Saturday. The other semifinal will have Albany against Pacific with the winners meeting Sunday for an NCAA tourney spot.

Maine trailed 3-2 before Casey Crowley scored from Libby Riedl and Brittany Smith at 65:57 to tie it.

Riedl scored after 27:45 to give Maine a 2-1 halftime lead.

Mia Borley finished with seven saves for the Black Bears.

KEENE STATE 3, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Kelsey Roberts scored twice as the second-seeded Owls (16-5) beat the third-seeded Huskies (13-8) in the Little East Conference semifinals at Castleton, Vermont.

Roberts scored from Julia Babbitt after 32:22, then Nina Bruno scored less than two minutes later to give the Owls a 2-0 halftime lead.

Southern Maine made it 2-1 at 48:17 when Maggie Redman scored from Kerigan Demers.

McKenzie Cormier and Lindsay Pych each finished with five saves for the Huskies.

MEN’S HOCKEY

UMASS-BOSTON 6, SOUTHERN MAINE 2: Nolan Redler and Garrison Sanipass each scored twice, and John Regnart and Daniel Nachbaur added goals for the Beacons (2-0, 1-0 New England Hockey), who took a 5-0 lead over the Huskies (0-1, 0-1) at Boston.

Tyler Mathie scored both USM goals. Anthony D’Aloisio made 34 saves.

MAINE 4, UMASS-LOWELL 3: Chase Pearson scored twice in the opening 4:02 of the second period as the Black Bears (4-3-1, 1-1-1 Hockey East) rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat the River Hawks (3-5, 0-2) at Orono.

Patrick Shea scored from Tim Doherty and Adam Dawe to put Maine ahead 3-2, 40 seconds after Pearson tied it with his second goal.

Doherty scored 13:34 into the second to make it 4-2.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

SOUTHERN MAINE 4, JOHNSON & WALES 1: Shannon Colbert socred two goals, and Rylie Binette and Joanna Scheidegger also scored as the Huskies (1-1-1, 1-0 New England Hockey) cruised past the Wildcats (0-3, 0-1) at Gorham.

Jensen Hamblett had two assists, and Julia Ormsby, Chelsea Skluzacek and Shannon Douglas each had one.

Kathryn Mason scored for Johnson & Wales.

Whitney Padgett made 21 saves for USM.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 4, BECKER 0: Kenady Nevicosi, Jessie Scott, Bella Crugnale and Kyra Yu scored for the Nor’easters (2-0, 1-0 Colonial Hockey), who took a 3-0 first-period lead and beat the Hawks (0-3, 0-1) at Biddeford.

Yu and Nevicosi also had assists.

MERRIMACK 5, MAINE 1: Dominique Kremer scored 4:07 into the first period and the Warriors (7-1-2, 4-1-1 Hockey East) rolled past the Black Bears (6-3, 2-3) in Falmouth.

Trailing 4-0, Ali Beltz of Maine scored from Celine Tedenby and Brittany Colton midway through the third.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

WESTERN CONNECTICUT STATE 2, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Brooke Gallagher and Kaleigh Panek scored as the top-seeded Colonials (13-8) defeated the fourth-seeded Huskies (14-5-1) in a Little East Conference semifinal at Danbury, Connecticut.

USM had three missed opportunities. Ciera Berthiaume hit the post on a penalty kick and Emma Cost knocked a shot off the crossbar, both in the first half. The Huskies also had a goal called back due to offside in the second half.

