HOCKEY
Michael Huntebrinker scored the winner during the shootout Friday night as the Reading Royals edged the Mariners 4-3 at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.
John Furgele opened the scoring five minutes into the game and Doug Leedahl made it 2-2 in the second period for the Mariners (2-5-0-1) against Reading (3-1-1-2).
Terrence Wallin had a goal in the third period for Maine and Michael McNicholas scored in the shootout.
NHL: Keith Yandle had a goal and an assist, and the Florida Panthers rallied to beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 for a two-game split in Helsinki.
TENNIS
PARIS MASTERS: Novak Djokovic remains on course for a fifth title in the event by beating Marin Cilic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 to set up a semifinal against Roger Federer.
Federer advanced to their 47th career meeting by beating Kei Nishikori 6-4, 6-4, his sixth straight win against the Japanese player.
HORSE RACING
BREEDERS’ CUP: Game Winner surged down the stretch and pulled away from Knicks Go after a bump to win the Juvenile by 21/4 lengths at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, giving trainer Bob Baffert an early Kentucky Derby favorite just five months after winning his second Triple Crown with Justify.
GYMNASTICS
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Simone Biles picked up her record 13th career gold medal at the event when she cruised to victory in the vault final at Doha, Qatar.
GOLF
PGA: Peter Uihlein birdied five of the last seven holes for a 5-under 66 and a two-stroke lead in the Shriners Hospitals For Children Open at Las Vegas.
LPGA: So Yeon Ryu shot a 7-under 65 to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the Toto Japan Classic at Shiga, Japan.
EUROPEAN: Defending champion Justin Rose has a two-shot lead halfway through the Turkish Airlines Open after consecutive 6-under-par 65s at Antalya, Turkey.
