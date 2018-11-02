HOCKEY

Michael Huntebrinker scored the winner during the shootout Friday night as the Reading Royals edged the Mariners 4-3 at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

John Furgele opened the scoring five minutes into the game and Doug Leedahl made it 2-2 in the second period for the Mariners (2-5-0-1) against Reading (3-1-1-2).

Terrence Wallin had a goal in the third period for Maine and Michael McNicholas scored in the shootout.

NHL: Keith Yandle had a goal and an assist, and the Florida Panthers rallied to beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 for a two-game split in Helsinki.

TENNIS

PARIS MASTERS: Novak Djokovic remains on course for a fifth title in the event by beating Marin Cilic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 to set up a semifinal against Roger Federer.

Federer advanced to their 47th career meeting by beating Kei Nishikori 6-4, 6-4, his sixth straight win against the Japanese player.

HORSE RACING

BREEDERS’ CUP: Game Winner surged down the stretch and pulled away from Knicks Go after a bump to win the Juvenile by 21/4 lengths at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, giving trainer Bob Baffert an early Kentucky Derby favorite just five months after winning his second Triple Crown with Justify.

GYMNASTICS

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Simone Biles picked up her record 13th career gold medal at the event when she cruised to victory in the vault final at Doha, Qatar.

GOLF

PGA: Peter Uihlein birdied five of the last seven holes for a 5-under 66 and a two-stroke lead in the Shriners Hospitals For Children Open at Las Vegas.

LPGA: So Yeon Ryu shot a 7-under 65 to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the Toto Japan Classic at Shiga, Japan.

EUROPEAN: Defending champion Justin Rose has a two-shot lead halfway through the Turkish Airlines Open after consecutive 6-under-par 65s at Antalya, Turkey.

