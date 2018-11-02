Democratic Rep. Patrica Hymanson is being challenged by Republican Bradley Moulton in the race for the House District 4 seat.

It is their third contest for the seat representing Ogunquit and parts of York, Sanford and Wells. Both candidates live in York and have served on boards at the municipal level.

Hymanson, a retired neurologist and small-business owner, is seeking her third term in the Maine House. She served on the Health and Human Services Committee and on the Subcommittee on Medical Marijuana.

Hyman supports Medicaid expansion and said federal and state reforms are needed to contain health care costs. She said “states can make some efforts by continuing to create healthy communities so Mainers can prevent diseases, (improving) telemedicine so people can connect with their providers more easily and stay in their homes longer as they age,” and by making it easier to compare medical costs, among other things.

Hymanson said the state should take several steps to encourage young people to stay and fill jobs. “Young people can be incentivized with student loan repayment help; widespread, ultrafast broadband; great career technical education; (and) affordable housing,” among other things, she said.

Moulton is an attorney. He served in the Maine Legislature from 2004 to 2006 and from 2010 to 2012, serving on the State and Local Government and Judiciary Committee.

Moulton said the health care system lacks transparency. “We must require detailed disclosure of medicine and service costs, including costs of administration,” he said. He also said the state can require insurers to reimburse claims for lower-cost service providers.

Moulton said the departure of Maine’s young workers is disturbing and the solution is complex.

“I do not believe the Legislature is paying enough attention to the inter-disciplinary approach needed to build greater employment or working on such strategies, as demonstrated by the recently reported flat employment growth projections,” he said.

