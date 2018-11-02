I am writing this letter to encourage everyone to vote on Nov. 6 for independent Terry Hayes for governor.
We have three credible candidates to choose from, two of whom were elected as partisan favorites of their respective parties. I believe that our state government has been severely hampered by partisan bickering for far too long. Either party in the executive office would be a continuation of the same ineffective finger-pointing and squabbling for the next four years.
I believe that Terry Hayes will bring common sense, ability and civility to the governor’s office as she creates common-sense solutions that a majority can agree on.
Please give serious thought to voting for independent Terry Hayes for governor. It worked when we elected Angus King a few years ago.
Allen Bancroft
South Paris
