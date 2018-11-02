A few years ago when I was running for a seat on the Portland City Council, Democrat Ben Chipman used to take me out to knock on doors with him in Parkside, introducing me to the folks he’d spent the previous five years representing in the Maine House.

It seemed that wherever we went, whether it was a subsidized basement apartment or a grand townhouse, almost everybody knew and loved him. Even today, with Ben now in the Maine Senate representing almost five times as many people, he’s still 100 percent focused on helping his constituents.

Whether it’s elderly Mainers worried about their bills going up, people struggling with substance use disorders or new immigrants hoping to make a better life for their families, Ben works constantly to make life genuinely better for people.

If you live in Portland, you should re-elect him to the Maine Senate on Nov. 6.

Rob Korobkin

Portland

