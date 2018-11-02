On Nov. 6, we are faced with many decisions, one of which is who will be the York County sheriff for the next four years.

I plan to vote to re-elect our current sheriff, Democrat Bill King, who has done an outstanding job. He has operated the sheriff’s office within budget while initiating many new and successful programs, many at no cost to the taxpayers.

He is a tireless worker who looks out for his staff, members of the community and those entrusted to his care, the inmates. On the several occasions that I’ve met Sheriff King, his upbeat, positive attitude is refreshing for someone with the tremendous responsibility of serving as our sheriff.

With the continuing opioid crisis, corrections issues and the constant threat of school shootings, I want the proven leadership that Sheriff Bill King will provide.

The choice is clear: Bill King deserves your vote Nov. 6!

Robert Modzelski

Wells

