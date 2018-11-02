I was one of a number of District 25 voters who lobbied state Sen. Cathy Breen, D-Falmouth, during the last biennium to repeal the approved citizen-initiative income tax increase, which would have imposed a 3 percent tax surcharge on all income greater than $200,000.

Some have claimed that Sen. Breen voted to retain this onerous tax increase. Actually, just the opposite is true.

Both parties were engaged in working to eliminate this tax increase while increasing aid to education. The hard work to repeal the tax increase was done by the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee. Sen. Breen was the Democratic Senate lead on the committee and intimately involved in crafting the solution.

Language repealing the citizen initiative was contained in the biennial budget bill. The record shows that Sen. Breen voted for the budget bill both in committee and on the Senate floor. Those who suggest she voted for the tax increase are wrong. By voting for the budget bill, she voted to repeal the tax increase.

Karl Turner

Cumberland

