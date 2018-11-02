I’ve received a stack of slick direct-mail pieces over the past several weeks supporting an apparently well-funded opponent, claiming that District 30 Republican Sen. Amy Volk “has not represented our views in Augusta.”
• Amy has championed increased employment opportunities for people with disabilities.
• Amy has rejected identity politics and opposed penalizing hardworking producers – those taking risks to start and grow small businesses and create jobs – by raising taxes.
• Amy supported an additional $162 million in funding for schools, and targeting funding to the classrooms.
• Amy opposed ranked-choice voting.
• Amy opposed an increase in the minimum wage to $12, which is crippling small businesses and entry-level job opportunities.
Thank goodness Amy Volk represents my interests in Augusta. She has been a tireless leader: As Labor, Commerce, Research and Economic Development Committee chair, she’s advocated for programs to deliver a trained, qualified workforce for our growing economy. She recognizes that “rising tides raise all boats.”
Mark Snyder
Scarborough
