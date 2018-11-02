I’ve received a stack of slick direct-mail pieces over the past several weeks supporting an apparently well-funded opponent, claiming that District 30 Republican Sen. Amy Volk “has not represented our views in Augusta.”

Amy has championed increased employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

Amy has rejected identity politics and opposed penalizing hardworking producers – those taking risks to start and grow small businesses and create jobs – by raising taxes.

Amy supported an additional $162 million in funding for schools, and targeting funding to the classrooms.

 Amy opposed ranked-choice voting.

 Amy opposed an increase in the minimum wage to $12, which is crippling small businesses and entry-level job opportunities.

Thank goodness Amy Volk represents my interests in Augusta. She has been a tireless leader: As Labor, Commerce, Research and Economic Development Committee chair, she’s advocated for programs to deliver a trained, qualified workforce for our growing economy. She recognizes that “rising tides raise all boats.”

Mark Snyder

Scarborough

