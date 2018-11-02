If you want a tenacious, hard-working representative who will put people over politics, vote for Crystal Canney, independent for Maine Senate in District 27.

Crystal’s strong background in communications, and having worked in the offices of Gov. John Baldacci and U.S. Sen. Angus King, has given her the knowledge about issues critical to Portland and Mainers. She has also gained an understanding of the importance of good constituent work and the knowledge of how to work within government to achieve results – putting people over politics.

As an independent, Crystal has a unique opportunity to effect positive change and help bridge the divide that has rendered our Legislature dysfunctional. We need a leader, not a complacent career politician who is in lockstep with partisan, divisive tactics. Crystal will not be a seat warmer.

Time to change it up! Working with others, one person can make a difference.

Cheryl Leeman

former mayor and city councilor

Portland

