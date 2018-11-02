Voting for an elected official is like hiring them to do a job for us. So when we need a painter, an auto mechanic or a baby sitter, we look for someone who has demonstrated that they have the skills to do that particular job well.

As we look for someone to lead our state government, we want to “hire” the person with the best track record in elected state positions. Democrat Janet Mills is clearly that person. She knows how the public sector works, and how to work within it to get things done.

The rules of the game are different in business, the private sector, which is designed to maximize profit for owners. We don’t have time to allow another businessman to do on-the-job training in the governor’s office. We need Janet Mills to step in and start leading the state of Maine to benefit all of us.

Cathy and Peter Fellenz

Kennebunkport

