We are now counting down the last few days of an administration in Maine that has refused to listen to its constituents on matters of Medicare, Medicaid, education and the economy in general.

Do we want to replace that administration with a clone of the same? Have we not learned that a successful businessman is not always a great political leader? Just take a look at our national situation.

We need a governor who can give us 100 percent of her time and efforts to bring our great state and its people and lawmakers back together and work across the aisle again in harmony. Democrat Janet Mills is that person.

Del Smith

Parsonsfield

