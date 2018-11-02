Democrat Linda Sanborn is my choice for state senator. Linda is a retired medical doctor and an experienced legislator who understands the needs of Mainers. She also understands and lives with the ins and outs of our current medical system and health care proposals.

In Maine, we try to “work hard, keep our hands to ourselves, leave other people’s things alone and be kind to one another,” as Bangor Police Lt. Tim Cotton says. We respect different points of view. We have civil conversations with friends and neighbors whose opinions are not the same as ours. Linda’s eight years in the Maine House have highlighted her commitment to tireless work on our behalf and her experience, compassion and fact-based approach to governing.

Linda Sanborn is exactly who the residents of Gorham and parts of Scarborough and Buxton deserve as our state senator for District 30. Now is the time for a breath of fresh air.

Janice Boyko

Gorham

