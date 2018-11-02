These past two years have seen an unprecedented display of political obstructionism. Gov. LePage and the Republican majority refused to honor the wishes of the voters. We need a change. I am writing to express my support for Democrat John Tuttle for Maine Senate in District 33.
What impresses me most about John in the 40 years I’ve known him is his commitment and dedication to his constituents. For 25 years, he has set aside time every Sunday, from 1 to 4 p.m., to visit with constituents in his home.
John has lived an inspiring life of service: as a medic in the National Guard, 42 years as an emergency medical technician, and in state and local offices. John has a proven record of working across party lines. I am confident that John Tuttle’s voting record will always reflect the best interests of our seven municipalities – Cornish, Limerick, Newfield, Parsonsfield, Shapleigh, Waterboro and Sanford – and the people of Maine.
Diana Tomasello
Shapleigh
