The confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court makes the outcome of the Maine gubernatorial election even more important.

Kavanaugh’s record on environmental issues and climate change shows he is likely to rule in favor of corporate interests over the environment. Further, his record on women’s reproductive rights indicates he is unlikely to protect women’s rights by upholding Roe v. Wade. Therefore, we Americans cannot rely on the U.S. Supreme Court to rule in favor of the environment over corporate interests or to protect women’s reproductive rights.

As a result, Mainers will need to rely on leadership from the Blaine House to advocate for alternative energy investments to counter effects of climate change and to ensure reproductive justice for women. We wholeheartedly support Democrat Janet Mills for governor because her record shows she is the best candidate to lead Maine on these issues. Please join us in voting for Janet on Nov. 6.

Jan Chapman and Bruce Moore

Cape Elizabeth

