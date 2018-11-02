CONWAY, N.H. – Police in New Hampshire say a woman who crashed her car into a tree is dead.

Officials say the crash occurred just before 11 a.m. Thursday on West Side Road in Conway. Police tell WMUR-TV that it appears the woman suffered some sort of medical issue just before the crash.

One lane of the road was closed for two and a half hours while police investigated.

The woman’s name has not been publicly released.

