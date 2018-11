NEW YORK — Now you don’t even have to go to Broadway to hear Bruce Springsteen’s sold-out show.

Columbia Records said Friday the official two-disc soundtrack of “Springsteen on Broadway” will be released Dec. 14. A few days later, on Dec. 16, a filmed version of the show debuts on Netflix.

“Springsteen on Broadway” has been extended three times. He eventually pushed the ending to Dec. 15.

Tickets for the show at the Walter Kerr Theatre have been resold for over $1,000.

