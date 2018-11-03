HAMPDEN — Waynflete’s boys’ soccer team capped an undefeated season with a 3-1 victory over Fort Kent in Saturday’s Class C state final at Hampden Academy.
The Flyers (15-0-3) overcame an early deficit and secured their fifth Gold Ball, their first since 2011, as they ended the Warriors’ season at 14-3-1.
Fort Kent stunned the Flyers, who hadn’t allowed a goal or trailed all postseason, in the fourth minute, when Kayden Nadeau one-timed a feed from Noah Martin past Waynflete goalie Luca Antolini.
The Flyers setttled down and answered in the 15th minute, when Askar Houssein headed home Pat Shaw’s corner kick, then took a 2-1 lead with 9:44 to play in the first half when Oliver Burdick lifted a 35-yard blast just over the outstretched hands of Warriors goalie Reece Pelletier.
Shaw then matched Burdick eight minutes into the second half with a similar blast, from 30 yards out, and Waynflete had some insurance.
Antolini preserved the lead with a pair of late diving saves to help the Flyers put it away.
This story will be updated
