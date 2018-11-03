Congress in play

Many analysts and pollsters are predicting that the Democrats could take the House of Representatives, but that the Senate will likely remain in Republican hands. Democrats need to pick up 23 seats to take the House, with Republicans facing a challenge nationwide to hold onto seats abandoned by more than a dozen retiring members and in suburban areas where President Trump is deeply unpopular. But the election map continues to favor Senate Republicans, who enter the night with a 51-49 edge.

Senate races to watch

A handful of races across the country are generating headlines as they become more competitive in districts that have been fairly stable:

In Texas, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz is seeking re-election against Democrat U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke. The polls have mostly favored Cruz and Real Clear Politics polling puts him ahead by 6.5 percent. But O’Rourke has proven to be a stronger opponent than expected in a deeply conservative state.

In Tennessee, former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen is seeking a return to office in a race for Senate against Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn. Blackburn is favored by 5.2 percent in Real Clear Politics polling, but some analysts are calling the race a toss-up.

In Florida, three-term incumbent Democrat Sen. Bill Nelson is locked in a tense election duel with Republican Gov. Rick Scott. Nelson has been viewed as one of the nation’s most vulnerable Democrats thanks to the formidable challenge from Scott, a multimillionaire businessman who has poured more than $60 million of his own fortune into the contest. Nelson is up by 1.4 percent, according to Real Clear Politics polling.

Record turnout

More than 30 million Americans have cast early ballots ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, eclipsing the 2014 early totals nationally and some states are approaching their early turnout from the 2016 presidential election.

Several states are still collecting absentee ballots and welcoming in-person early voters. Analysts say turnout could approach 50 percent, levels not seen for a midterm since the turbulent 1960s.

– From news service reports

Share

< Previous