Abby Allen scored three goals and Biddeford High upset Skowhegan, 4-3, Saturday at Portland’s Deering High to win its first Class A field hockey state championship since 1990.

The Tigers finished 17-0-1 while Skowhegan, which won the last three state titles, finished 17-1.

Biddeford High's Abby Allen trips over Skowhegan goalkeeper Mackenzie McConnell after Allen scored the first goal of the Class A field hockey state final Saturday at Deering High in Portland.

Biddeford built a 4-1 lead with second-half goals by Paige Laverriere and two more by Allen.

Skowhegan came back on goals by Maliea Kelso but could not get the equalizer.

Biddeford’s Abby Allen had the only goal of the first half, coming just 6:09 into the game.

Allen poked the call away from a Skowhegan defender and ripped a reverse hit from the left into the far corner.

Biddeford goalie Taylor Wildes had three saves in the first half.

This story will be updated.

