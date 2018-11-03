Gardiner High scored two goals in a span of 2:07 midway through the second half and held on to edge York, 3-2, Saturday for the Class B field hockey state championship at Deering High in Portland.

Madelin Walker scored on a penalty stroke with 15:00 left to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead. Then Sarah Foust swept in a shot with 12:53 remaining to make it 3-1.

Gardiner's Madelin Walker moves the ball downfield against York during the Class B field hockey state final on Saturday at Deering High School in Portland. Gardiner won, 3-2.

York’s Emlyn Patry, who lost two teeth earlier in the second half, scored off a penalty corner with 7:54 remaining to pull the Wildcats within one, but they would not get another opportunity.

It is Gardiner’s first state title since 2009 and second overall. The Tigers finished 17-1. York, playing in its sixth consecutive state game, finished 13-4-1.

It was 1-1 at the half with Gardiner dramatically tying it with 0.5 seconds remaining. The goal was scored by Jazmin Clary during a scrum following a penalty corner.

York had taken a 1-0 lead with 14:14 remaining in the half as Bailey Oliver scored on a rebound.

