BATH — Camden Hills won its third straight Class A girls’ soccer state championship with a 1-0 victory over Scarborough Saturday morning at McMann Field in a rematch of the 2017 finals.

The Windjammers (18-0) made a first-half goal stand up by holding Scarborough (17-1) to three shots on net, and few scoring chances in a second half played in a steady rain.

Camden Hills players celebrate their victory over Scarborough in the Class A state soccer championship game in Bath on Saturday.

Scarborough threatened in the opening minutes of the game, with a shot by Molly Murnane requiring a diving stop from Camden Hills keeper Isabelle Lang. The rest of the half belonged to the Windjammers, however.

In the 12th minute, Kassie Krul passed to Ella Pierce on the left wing and Pierce moved in to a space roughly 30 yards from the goal and unleashed a drive that sailed just under the crossbar near the far post for a 1-0 lead.

Camden Hills had several more good chances, mostly from Kristina Kelly on the right wing, but Scarborough keeper Nikki Young kept it a one-goal game with six saves before intermission. She also received help from the left post after a scramble left her out of position.

Camden Hills finished with a 16-3 advantage in shots. Lang made three saves and Young stopped 14 shots.

A year ago, Camden Hills held off a late rally to beat Scarborough 3-2.

