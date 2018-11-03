A windy Saturday afternoon – with gusts up to 50 to 60 mph – caused significant power outages to southern and central Maine, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 4:27 p.m. Saturday, Central Maine Power reported 15,463 power outages. Most of the outages, 6,731, occurred in York County. Kennebunkport reported 1,682 outages, while Newfield had 1,192 outages. There were 3,220 outages in Cumberland County and 2,361 in Androscoggin County

However, the windstorm is not expected to be as severe as the one in October 2017, where gusts reached 70 to 80 mph and caused widespread power outages.

“This windstorm is not going to be anywhere close to that,” said Eric Sinsabaugh, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray.

Sinsabaugh said the steady rain on Saturday and the fact that trees still have most of their leaves will cause the wet branches that fall to be heavier than bare limbs. That means when the winds do knock down trees or limbs, they will be more likely to take down power lines.

“The highest winds will be in southern Maine and along the coast,” Sinsabaugh said.

High wind warnings were expected to end by late Saturday night, and the warnings stretched from the New Hampshire line to Augusta, Lewiston, Sanford, Rockland and near Bangor.

On Sunday, the forecast is for sunny weather with highs near 50, with a mix of clouds, rain and sun the rest of the week, with high temperatures in the low to mid-50s.

