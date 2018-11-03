Please join us in voting for at-large Portland City Council candidate Joey Brunelle, to support:

• Democracy: Citizen participation in local decision-making is lacking. Mistakes are being made, and citizens are losing faith in their city government. From the mega-shelter debacle to ignoring overwhelming support for the four-school bond, the city has let us down. Brunelle will empower citizens to face difficult questions, together.

• Sustainability: We need the City Council to take meaningful steps to address climate change. Brunelle will focus on improved transit, safer street designs and safe sidewalks, and has endorsed municipal composting.

• Economic fairness: Too many of our city’s residents are struggling in this economy. Brunelle recognizes that corporate interests have rigged the system against working people, and, unlike his opponent, he does not accept contributions from developers or corporate interests.

We must do better. Vote for Brunelle on Nov. 6.

Damon Yakovleff and Nicole Anderson

Portland

